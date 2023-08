Back to School Week: teachers seeking help with supplies We are just a week away from the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students. All this week, join Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra on the CBS 2 News at 4 p.m. for tips on everything from school fashion on a budget to where to buy the cheapest school supplies. We also want to help teachers out. They have to buy supplies too, so we're featuring the Amazon wish lists posted by some Chicago area teachers.