Attorney of Marcellus Williams on decision of his execution The U.S. saw the most executions in one week in decades, with five executions. One of them was Marcellus Williams, a Missouri man incarcerated for more than twenty years on a murder conviction and faced execution twice before but was granted a stay after a lack of clear DNA evidence and new information about the jury. He was executed on Sept. 24 despite public outcry and prosecutors opposing his death. His attorney, Jonathan Potts, shares his thoughts on the decision.