Armed robbers kidnap Chicago restaurant owners, steal hundreds of dollars from them The owners of a tamale restaurant were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from multiple ATMs in Little Village early Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., police said a man and woman were about to enter their restaurant, Los Tamales de la Tia, in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when an SUV pulled up. Five men, some with guns, got out and entered the restaurant with the victims before stealing items.