After coming to Chicago for treatment, injured Gaza boy bonds with UFC champ's family In response to the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, Israel responded by launching an intense bombing campaign in Gaza, which has killed 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The U.N. called Gaza a "graveyard" for children. Amid the uncertainty and chaos, the story of one toddler with a broken heart and a shattered leg escaping the brutality of war offers a tale of resilience.