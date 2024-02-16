CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

A quick drop in temperatures ahead for the Chicago area CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On