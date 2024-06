A look at the iconic Spitfire fighter 80 years after World War II This year is the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy during World War II to begin the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe from Nazi Germany. Hundreds of Spitfire fighter aircraft, the pride of Britain, helped protect Allied troops from the air. Eight decades later, the Spitfire remains a soaring symbol of resilience and victory.