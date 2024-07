A desperate search for missing 82-year-old Chicago area woman A north suburban community was still trying to locate an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Skokie on Monday. Tsering Wangyal was on her way to a prayer meeting, and she had no mental or physical limitations that might have explained her absence. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of the 9500 block of Bronx Place, according to police.