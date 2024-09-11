Watch CBS News

9/11 National Day of Service at Union Station

At Union Station, Chicagoans took a somber day and turned it into a day of service. Tables lined the train station for volunteers to participate in a service project. Volunteers will pack meals for the Greater Food Depository throughout the day.
