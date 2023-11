4-year-old American girl among third group of hostages released by Hamas A four-year-old American girl was among 17 hostages released by Hamas on Sunday. It's the third round of released in a fragile four-day pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, and her relatives said it proves it's possible "to get all the hostages back home." President Biden said he is hopeful more Americans will soon be freed, including two American women on Monday.