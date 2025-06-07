Watch CBS News

25th Ribfest continues in Chicago’s North Center

Visitors can expect delicious ribs, lively music, and satisfied appetites. One of the barbecue vendors is Paul McKeye, who traveled to the event to share his delicious Australian ribs. He talks more about the event and shares some of his secrets.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.