2026 U.S. Senate candidate profile: Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton Retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's seat is so attractive that three of Illinois' most well-known elected officials are giving up their current spots in the House of Representatives to run for it. CBS News Chicago Political Reporter Chris Tye is taking a closer look at the top candidates in a crowded race, including Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, who was the first Democrat to enter the race after Durbin announced last year that he would not run for re-election.