Two Thornton Township trustees plan to skip Tuesday night's board meeting amid ongoing issues with embattled Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

2 Thornton trustees won't attend board meeting, cite lack of transparency Two Thornton Township trustees plan to skip Tuesday night's board meeting amid ongoing issues with embattled Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On