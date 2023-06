2 teens charged with shooting death of Waukegan school counselor, volleyball coach Two teenage boys were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a beloved coach and counselor in Waukegan last month. The charges stem from the May 6 shooting death of Niolis Collazo, 23. Waukegan police said Thursday that investigators identified the two suspects, one age 16 and the other age 17, in collaboration with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.