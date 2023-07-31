Watch CBS News

1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 159th Street

ISP said just after 11:30 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle near 159th Street and Markham. Police said the victim was driving when they were shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
