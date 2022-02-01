Matt Zahn joined CBS2 in October of 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

Matt has covered many other great sporting events in his career including The Masters, the Super Bowl, the Rose Bowl, and the College Football Playoff.

Prior to joining the WBBM team, Matt worked in Augusta, Ga., as the sports director at the local ABC station WJBF. He hosted and produced their award-winning Masters Report and Football Friday Night programs.

Matt is originally from Wisconsin where he also started his broadcast career in Wausau before moving on to Madison. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay after growing up in the small town of Rosendale, about an hour north of Milwaukee.

Matt lives in the western suburbs with his wife and three young children.