Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

Curran is a veteran Chicago broadcaster with a background in television and radio. His reports have ranged from breaking news stories to doing aerobatics on the wing of a biplane.

Ed Curran began his career in weather at WGN-TV before moving to WMAQ-TV and starting at CBS2 in 2002. With a background in technology reporting, he was a pioneer in online tech reporting and worked as a technology correspondent for CNN. Prior to his work in television, Curran hosted his own show on WGN Radio and also worked for WLS-AM, WIND and WGCI-FM.

Curran has been honored for excellence in broadcasting throughout this career and has been the recipient of 11 regional Emmy Awards. Curran received his degree from Columbia College and also completed Mississippi State University's Broadcast Meteorology program. He enjoys working in the studio, chasing storms in the CBS2 Mobile Weather Lab and speaking to school groups.

Ed Curran has earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal awarded by the American Meteorological Society.

Ed enjoys playing acoustic and electric guitar, firing up his backyard smoker and riding his tandem road bike with his wife, Monica. Ed and his wife have two adult children.