Zoe Life Ministries International holds another holiday giveaway on Chicago's West Side

The season of giving is under way, and Zoe Life Ministries International held another giveaway Sunday to make sure all families have what they need for the holidays.

The church partnered with the nonprofit Good360 for a Christmas coat and toy drive. It began Sunday morning at Zoe Life Ministries International at Laramie Avenue and Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

On Friday, Zoe Life Ministries International gave out clothing, toys, bedding, electronics, and household items to more than 1,000 people at the Only Sports Arena in North Lawndale.

"It's not out of greed, it's a need that these people have, and they've waited. Some of them have waited for hours to be in line," Zoe Life Ministries Senior Pastor John Abercrombie Jr. said Friday. "There's still much more that we're still giving."