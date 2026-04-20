Man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal car crash in DuPage County

A man has been charged with drunk driving in a fatal car crash last week in DuPage County, accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Zion Turrubiates-Andrade, 22, has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI.

DuPage County prosecutors said, shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, sheriff's deputies responded to a head-on crash on the Kingery Highway (Illinois Route 83) between the Eisenhower Expressway and Frontage Road in unincorporated Bensenville.

An investigation determined Turrubiates-Andrade had been driving north in the southbound lanes of Kingery Highway when his 2002 Buick LeSabre slammed into another vehicle.

Both people from the other car were taken to the hospital. One of those people, Michele Lavorata, died two days later.

Turrubiates-Andrade was also taken to the hospital after the crash, and blood tests determined his blood alcohol content was 0.253, or more than three times the legal limit.

"With the convenience of ride sharing services available with just a few taps on his phone, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever Mr. Turrubiates-Andrade should have gotten behind the wheel of a car after he had allegedly been drinking," DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

At his first court appearance on Monday, a judge ordered Turrubiates-Andrade be held in jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on May 18.