All Zion Elementary District 6 schools to remain closed on Wednesday due to cybersecurity incident

By
Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
All Zion Elementary District 6 schools will be closed on Wednesday, for the third day in a row, following a cybersecurity incident over the weekend.

In addition, all activities before and after school will also be canceled.

The district became aware of the incident on Sunday and closed all schools and offices on Monday and Tuesday after the incident was said to have possibly impacted some systems and servers.

The district said they are working with a third-party cybersecurity specialist to find the root of the incident and restore things to normal.

Staff will still be in the school buildings on Wednesday, according to the district.

All schools will reopen on Thursday, and all before and after activities will also resume as normal.

Additional updates can be found through the district's alert tracker.

