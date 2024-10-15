7-year-old boy wounded in West Pullman shooting released from the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy who was wounded in a shooting last week in the West Pullman neighborhood has returned home from the hospital.

Zayden Garrett was shot in the back last week when a bullet came through the window of his grandmother's home in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue. He was standing in the dining room at the time.

"He did not deserve this," said his grandmother, Rosie Liggins. "He is 7 years old, and he's fighting for his life."

He had to have a piece of his lung removed at Comer Children's Hospital. Doctors also were able to remove part of the bullet during a second surgery.

Family Photo

Zayden's 27-year-old uncle also was critically wounded in the shooting.

A prayer vigil was held for Zayden last week.

"Seven years old. He's supposed to be at school, coming home, getting on our nerves," Liggins said. "But instead, he's up here, and we're down here, trying to find justice for him."

At the time of the shooting, Zayden's family was preparing for a night of pizza and movies at the time.

"On that Monday night, all my grandson was doing was waiting for his pizza to come home," Liggins said, "and instead, he ended up on the floor."

The family has urged the shooter to turn themselves in, and is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.