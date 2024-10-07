Watch CBS News
1 child, 1 adult wounded in shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot, one of them a child, in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened at 116th Street and Yale Avenue.

The Fire Department said one adult was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and one child was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

The victims' specific ages were not immediately available.

Information from police was also not immediately available.

