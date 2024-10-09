Family holds vigil for 7-year-old boy struck by gunfire inside Far South Side Chicago house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was in the hospital recovering Wednesday, after being shot inside his grandmother's home earlier this week—and his family is asking for prayers.

A vigil for the boy, Zayden Garrett, was held Wednesday at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. His family is asking for prayers.

"Seven years old. He's supposed to be at school, coming home, getting on our nerves," said Zayden's grandmother, Rosie Liggins. "But instead, he's up here, and we're down here, trying to find justice for him."

Chicago Police said on Monday night just after 9 p.m., Zayden and his 27-year-old uncle were among several family members at the home, in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Two people in a white Audi sedan fired shots from the street into the home.

Outside the home, Zayden's uncle was shot in the chest and arm. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Zayden was standing in the dining room when he was struck by gunfire in the back and suffered a graze wound to his head. He was brought to Comer.

Family Photo

"He did not deserve this," Liggins said. "He is 7 years old, and he's fighting for his life."

At the time, Zayden's family was preparing for a night of pizza and movies at the time.

"On that Monday night, all my grandson was doing was waiting for his pizza to come home," Liggins said, "and instead, he ended up on the floor."

Since he was hospitalized, Zayden has gone through surgeries—one in which a piece of one of his lungs was removed, and another on Wednesday, when they tried to remove the bullet.

"This the second surgery. The first went very good. They was able to stop the bleeding, all of that," Liggins said. "So today, the surgery is about getting the bullet removed—and a speedy recovery home."

According to the family, doctors were able to remove part of the bullet and close Zayden's chest.

Family Photo

Zayden's family said they just want him home.

"He's 7 years old—7. Whoever you are, please turn yourself in," said Liggins. "You could tell someone else—I don't care. Turn yourself in. He did not deserve this."

Zayden's twin brother, also 7 years old, was present at the vigil. He said he just wants his brother to come home too.

The family has been through, and is still going through, a whirlwind of emotions. Yet strength is the only thing getting the family through what they say is unimaginable.

"We're going to be out here every single day until whoever did this to my grandson is where he should be," Liggins said. "We're not giving up."

The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.