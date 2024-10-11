YWCA Evanston North Shore pool closed after possible health concern

CHICAGO (CBS) — The pool at YWCA Evanston North Shore is temporarily closed due to a possible health concern.

While the YWCA has not confirmed details, an email sent to CBS News Chicago shows reports of Legionnaire's Disease.

The closure notice sent to a YWCA member on October 10 states the following:

"YWCA leadership wants to inform you that the Evanston Health and Human Services Department has identified two people associated with YWCA Evanston/North Shore who have recently been diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease. After conducting testing of the facility, we were informed that Legionella bacteria was found in our hot water system."

Legionnaires' Disease is a rare but severe disease caused by legionella bacteria. It can spread from inhalation of water vapors, but does not spread from person to person.

The email sent to YWCA members included a link to CDC information on the disease.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to YWCA leaders and the Evanston Health Department to verify the information in this email.

This is a developing story.