Auditions for Youth American Grand Prix at Dominican University happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Idol of ballet continues in the Chicago area.

Hundreds of talented dancers, some as young as 9 years old, will audition for the Youth American Grand Prix.

They hope to win scholarships to top schools and companies.

Auditions are at Dominican University's Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Past participants have gone on to dance for the American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more.