Watch CBS News
Local News

Auditions for Youth American Grand Prix at Dominican University happening today

/ CBS Chicago

Youth American Grand Prix auditions happening at Dominican University
Youth American Grand Prix auditions happening at Dominican University 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Idol of ballet continues in the Chicago area.

Hundreds of talented dancers, some as young as 9 years old, will audition for the Youth American Grand Prix.

They hope to win scholarships to top schools and companies.

Auditions are at Dominican University's Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Past participants have gone on to dance for the American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.