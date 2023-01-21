Auditions for Youth American Grand Prix at Dominican University happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Idol of ballet continues in the Chicago area.
Hundreds of talented dancers, some as young as 9 years old, will audition for the Youth American Grand Prix.
They hope to win scholarships to top schools and companies.
Auditions are at Dominican University's Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Past participants have gone on to dance for the American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more.
