'Your Life Matters' hosting job training, entrepreneurship fair on Northwest Side

Your Life Matters Job and Resource fair happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community activists is helping to keep at-risk children safe and busy this summer.

The Your Life Matters Job Training and Entrepreneurship Fair is happening Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Children and teens are invited to explore careers and youth resources.

The fair runs today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey and Rios Funeral Home near Diversey and Kenton Avenue.

Organizers say the event, taking place at the funeral home, is symbolic, to show young people their lives matter.