New, younger, more progressive Chicago City Council sworn in

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It wasn't just a big day for Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The new City Council was also sworn into office on Monday.

There will be a lot of new faces in the council chambers with 13 wards that'll be represented by a new alderperson after an exodus of veteran council members last year.

This City Council will be younger, more diverse, and more progressive than in years past.

The first council meeting is scheduled for May 24.

