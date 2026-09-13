Bears kick off season with record-setting 59-37 win over Panthers

The Chicago Bears kicked off the regular season with a record-breaking win over the Carolina Panthers 59-37 on Sunday in Charlotte.

Despite the nearly 90-degree heat and a slow start, being down by seven within the first couple of minutes of the first quarter, the Bears pushed forward for a 1-0 start, setting a new record for the team.

The team's previous season opener record was 45-7 against the Packers in 1948.

This is a developing story.