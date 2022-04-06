Yamillet Payano wins tech startup prize from Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Israeli Consulate

Yamillet Payano wins tech startup prize from Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Israeli C

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congratulations go out to an innovator who learned all about tech startups from the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Yamillet Payano won a competition in Chicago, sponsored by the chamber and the Israeli Consulate, for alums of the chamber's Latinx incubator.

CBS 2 spoke to Payano about her company and about her big win. The prize for winning the competition was $12,000.