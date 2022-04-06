Watch CBS News

Yamillet Payano wins tech startup prize from Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Israeli Consulate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congratulations go out to an innovator who learned all about tech startups from the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Yamillet Payano won a competition in Chicago, sponsored by the chamber and the Israeli Consulate, for alums of the chamber's Latinx incubator. 

CBS 2 spoke to Payano about her company and about her big win. The prize for winning the competition was $12,000.

