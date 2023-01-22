Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in wrong-way driver crash on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – Two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Elk Grove Village Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. on Illinois Route 53 at Biesterfield Road.

Illinois State Police said a car was traveling southbound on Route 53 from Golf Road in the northbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was diverted to Route 53 northbound to Biesterfield for investigation. All lanes reopened around 5:38 a.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.