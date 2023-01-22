2 killed in wrong-way driver crash on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – Two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Elk Grove Village Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. on Illinois Route 53 at Biesterfield Road.
Illinois State Police said a car was traveling southbound on Route 53 from Golf Road in the northbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on.
The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead on the scene.
Traffic was diverted to Route 53 northbound to Biesterfield for investigation. All lanes reopened around 5:38 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.