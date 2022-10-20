Wrigleyville robberies: More police deployed after people were robbed at gunpoint in car

More police deployments in Wrigleyville after string of gunpoint robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Additional police resources have been deployed to Wrigleyville after a rash of robberies in which people were driven around at gunpoint while their bank accounts were emptied.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the Wrigleyville area saw five such robberies this past weekend.

"We have received additional resources as of Monday night - citywide teams that are being deployed around the Wrigley area," said Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).

One of the incidents police identified took place early this past Saturday morning, while four more occurred early Sunday morning.

The first robbery happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The second robbery happened around midnight Sunday morning in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. About 15 minutes later, the robbers struck again outside the Taco Bell Cantina at 1107 W. Addison St.

The fourth robbery also happened early on Sunday morning in the 3600 block of North Clark Street. The fifth also happened in the 1100 block of West Addison Street.

Police earlier said in each of the attacks, two to three robbers have come up to the victims from behind, taken out a handgun, and forced them into a waiting car. The robbers then drive the victims to another location, and strip them of their cell phones, wallets, and other belongings, according to police.

But Ald. Tunney said the victims – on at least one occasion – voluntarily got into the car.

"These individuals were met pleasantly – like, 'Let's get together sometime' – you know, it was kind of a friendly approach," Tunney said. "Once the individual got into this person's car, more action in terms of trying to get these phones and get the PINs."

PINs to online banking accounts were apparently the endgame for the thieves.

"In some cases, my understanding is they were able to deplete an individual's savings account.

Maureen Martino heads the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. She met with CPD's Town Hall (19th) district on Thursday.

"It's kind of really unusual, especially to have that kind of rash of crimes one right after another," Martino said.

CBS 2 dug into the number of officers in the 19th District which covers Wrigleyville. The district is bounded by Lawrence Avenue on the north, Fullerton Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west.

In March of 2019, the district had 387 officers. Five months later, they had 416.

But now, just over two years later, that number has dropped 30 percent to 287 officers.

This figure does not include special units, and reflects an overall shrinking of department personnel.

"When a lot of the manpower from the Police Department is going into other neighborhoods, and criminals see opportunity," Martino said.

CPD did not share with Chamber officials exact numbers of officers that will be added to help combat the problem.