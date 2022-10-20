Chicago police say a fifth person was robbed at gunpoint in Wrigleyville over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police have identified a fifth armed robbery in Wrigleyville in the past week in with people were ordered into the offender's car at gunpoint.

Police previously listed four incidents that took place between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. On Wednesday, they listed a fifth.

It took place in the 1100 block of West Addison Street last Sunday in the early morning hours, according to a Chicago police community alert.

In each of the attacks, two to three robbers have come up to the victims from behind, taken out a handgun, and forced them into a waiting car. The robbers then drive the victims to another location, and strip them of their cell phones, wallets, and other belongings, according to police.

The abductions and robberies are not happening on dark and quiet streets or alleys. Police are reporting they have occurred on busy stretches of Clark and Addison streets in Wrigleyville – where there is no shortage of cameras.

But at this point, no arrests have been made.

The first robbery happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The second robbery happened around midnight Sunday morning in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. About 15 minutes later, the robbers struck again outside the Taco Bell Cantina at 1107 W. Addison St.

The fourth robbery also happened early on Sunday morning in the 3600 block of North Clark Street.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312-744-8263.