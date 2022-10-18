Police identify fourth armed robbery in which victim was forced into car Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday released a community alert about a string of robberies near Wrigley Field this past weekend in which people were ordered into the offenders' car at gunpoint.

Earlier, police had mentioned three incidents – but they have now identified a fourth.

In each of the attacks, two to three robbers have come up to the victims from behind, taken out a handgun, and forced them into a waiting car. The robbers then drive the victims to another location, and strip them of their cell phones, wallets, and other belongings, according to police.

The abductions and robberies are not happening on dark and quiet streets or alleys. Police are reporting they have occurred on busy stretches of Clark and Addison streets in Wrigleyville – where there is no shortage of cameras.

But at this point, no arrests have been made.

The first robbery happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The second robbery happened around midnight Sunday morning in the 3400 block of North Clark Street. About 15 minutes later, the robbers struck again outside the Taco Bell Cantina at 1107 W. Addison St.

Police have also now identified a fourth robbery early on Sunday morning in the 3600 block of North Clark Street.

The number of violent crimes in Wrigleyville reported to Chicago police is up so far this year, with 32 incidents, compared to just 24 by this time last year. Robberies in particular are up with 17 reported so far this year, compared to nine at the same point in 2021. However, according to CPD data, 2021 numbers were lower than previous years.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) did not have time for an interview on the incidents, but his public safety director, Calvin Cottrell, said in a statement, "Alderman Tunney has spoken with Commander of the 19th Police District about these concerning robberies. As always, Alderman Tunney would like to remind residents to always be aware of their surroundings, to walk in pairs, and to call the police if they see suspicious behavior. He also urges CPD to increase the number of police officers in the 19th District and he supports the district's request to CPD headquarters to have more officers in Lakeview for the upcoming Halloween weekend."

Area Three detectives are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call their detectives at (312) 744-8263.