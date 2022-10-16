Armed robbers abduct two men in separate attacks in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Lakeview about two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning. The two men who were abducted and robbed gave nearly identical accounts of the attacks.

The first happened in the 3500 block of North Clark Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified men forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. The victim was driven for a few blocks and released after the suspects took his wallet and phone.

Five minutes later and steps away, a 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. That victim was also driven to an unknown area and released after the suspects took his phone and wallet.

An employee at the nearby Taco Bell said there was a huge police presence. She went to see what happened but said the victim was already gone.

Police said neither victim was injured.

Police have not yet sent out any photos of the car in question or said whether the incidents were linked.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.