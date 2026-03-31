Wrigley Field to host women's college volleyball doubleheader in September

For the first time ever, Wrigley Field will host two matches for Big Ten women's volleyball later this year.

A doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, at the home the Chicago Cubs. Nebraska will take on Missouri, and Penn State will take on Kentucky under the bright Wrigley Field lights.

The order of the matches is pending, but the first will start at 6 p.m. that evening, the second at 8 p.m.

All 10 Big Ten schools and 16 from the Southeastern Conference are taking part in the first SEC Big Ten Volleyball Challenge.

"Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week culminating at Wrigley Field brings together the highest level of women's volleyball competition, at one of the most iconic venues in the country," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in a news release. "As women's volleyball participation, sponsorship, attendance and viewership continue to grow, we look forward to providing this unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional competition."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, and include both matches.