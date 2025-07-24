Watch CBS News
MLB to announce Wrigley Field as host of 2027 All-Star Game, sources say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

After more than three decades, the friendly confines will once again host the 2027 All-Star Game.               

Sources told CBS News Chicago that the official announcement will be made when Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred visits Wrigley Field on August 1.

The decision comes after the city council passed an ordinance in June to put bollards or anchored-down cylinders around the ballpark.

The MLB commissioner said it was necessary to get the All-Star Game at the Field.

Wrigley Field last hosted the game in 1990.

Next year's game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

