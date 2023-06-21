Watch CBS News
Wrightwood Shooting: 67-year-old man in critical condition, police searching for shooters

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for two gunmen who shot a man in the Wrightwood neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

Police said the 67-year-old victim was sitting in his car, near St. Rita of Cascia High School, when the shooters opened fire. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

