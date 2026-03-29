Wreath-laying ceremony held in Chicago in honor of Vietnam veterans

Vietnam veterans in Chicago passed Sunday to mark a day in their honor.

Dozens of vets and their loved ones gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Chicago Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located along the Riverwalk between State Street and Wabash Avenue.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The day is designated to remember the 9 million Americans who served in that era, and the more than 58,000 who died.

The date marks the withdrawal of the last 2,500 U.S. troops from South Vietnam on March 29, 1973.