Worn flags burned in Chicago Fire Department Flag Day ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pit of burning flags might be a surprising image for Flag Day – but such an action is sometimes required by the Flag Code.

Flag Day marks the 248th birthday of the U.S. Army, and the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Under the Flag Code, "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

On Tuesday, the Fire Department held a ceremony in which worn flags were burned at 45th and Halsted streets.

The Chicago Fire Department joined the 11th & 15th Ward Aldermen Lee & Lopez and so many others in celebrating the 247th Birthday of the United States Army during a Flag Day Cermony at 45th & Halsted. pic.twitter.com/if1voHuVPV — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2023

Alderpeoople Nicole Lee (11th) and Ray Lopez (15th), Cook County Commissioner John Daley (D-11th), and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt were all in attendance.