Workers at 2 Chicago hotels go on strike, demand better pay and benefits

Workers at the Hilton Chicago and Hyatt Regency Chicago hotels were officially on strike Sunday morning.

The workers at the Hilton, 720 S. Michigan Ave., and the Hyatt Regency, 151 E. Wacker Dr., represented by UNITE HERE Local 1, are demanding better pay and benefits and seeking a new contract.

The union represents staffers such as attendants, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents, servers, and food service workers.

The workers at the two hotels have been without a contract since the end of August.

Last weekend, as the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was under way, thousands of hotel workers also went on strike. These workers represented six hotels — the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Palmer House Hilton, Westin Chicago River North, Westin Michigan Avenue, and Millennium Hotel Knickerbocker.