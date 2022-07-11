Woodridge man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes State Park on Sunday.

The man was identified as Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, 72, of Woodridge, by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Indiana Conservation Officers on patrol at the park responded to the beach area after a state park lifeguard was notified a man had gone under the water and not resurfaced, according to a news release.

Lifeguards began to search the swim area as conservation officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police Department, and Porter County EMS responded to the scene.

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore.

Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to shore.

First responders continued to try to revive him on shore. He was taken to the Northwest Health Porter Hospital in critical condition.

The Indiana DNR announced on Monday that Rudraraju had died.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Porter County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

Autopsy and toxicology reports were pending as of Monday's announcement.