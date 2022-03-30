Woodridge food pantry adjust hours to better serve residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rising prices are sending more families to food pantries for help.
The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is adjusting to meet their needs.
Full-service shopping is now available Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 pm.
They're also adding shopping on Thursdays, from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm., and are open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The pantry serves residents of DuPage County, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville who meet federal income guidelines.
