Woodridge food pantry adjust hours to better serve residents

Food pantry in Woodridge adjust hours to meet needs of residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rising prices are sending more families to food pantries for help.

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is adjusting to meet their needs.

Full-service shopping is now available Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 pm.

They're also adding shopping on Thursdays, from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm., and are open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The pantry serves residents of DuPage County, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville who meet federal income guidelines.