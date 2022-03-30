Watch CBS News

Woodridge food pantry adjust hours to better serve residents

/ CBS Chicago

Food pantry in Woodridge adjust hours to meet needs of residents 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rising prices are sending more families to food pantries for help.

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is adjusting to meet their needs.

Full-service shopping is now available Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 pm.

They're also adding shopping on Thursdays, from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm., and are open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The pantry serves residents of DuPage County, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville who meet federal income guidelines.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.