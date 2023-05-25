Thief dressed as construction worker steals $2,000 in supplies from work site while owner is on vacation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brazen burglary scheme was caught on camera on Monday, as a thief dressed like a construction worker walks onto a job site in Woodlawn, and walked off with $2,000 in supplies.

The theft was caught on the camera mounted on the front window of a three-flat under construction at 63rd and Champlain.

The footage shows a man dressed in a neon green shirt and a cream-colored hat removing a concrete trough, and placing it against a fence.

"It looks as if they are hired to be here, so nobody's going to question that," said Josie Hood, founder & CEO of HEJ Enterprises Corporation.

Hood, the owner of the Woodlawn construction site, said the thief was trying to get to several pallets of Chicago reclaimed bricks.

The video cuts out, and then in the next visible frame, the bricks are gone, leading Hood to believe her camera's wi-fi signal was jammed. The bricks were stolen just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

"I do believe that they've been watching," Hood said. "I was out of the country, and so it was somebody that had to know that nobody was going to be at work that day at that time."

Hood said the person who stole the bricks also had to have the equipment needed to move them. She said this was the third time the construction site has been targeted by thieves.

"They grabbed the Ring doorbell system and threw it out the window to make a point," she said. "It was in the alley."

Hood said this setback is not going to stop her from moving forward.

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper," she said. "Still I rise, and my buildings will still come up."

The thief not only pulled down the construction fence around the site to steal the bricks, he put it back up before he left with the goods. Hood is really hoping someone recognizes him and calls police.