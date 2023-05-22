Woodlawn Save A Lot store suddenly closes leaving residents puzzled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Woodlawn are worried about where they'll grocery shop.

A Save A Lot there has closed without warning and now the future of this location is now uncertain. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been digging into what's next.

At the front of the Save A Lot store, there's a white piece of construction paper. It's a sign that says "This store is permanently closed."

"It's definitely a blow for this community," said Woodlawn resident Antonio Davis.

The news was a shock to frequent customers. Some showing up Monday to find their usual store boarded up.

"Taking resources out of a neighborhood that's already heartbroken and in shambles right now, and then you take a major grocery store," added Davis.

"We didnt get a notice or anything. No one told us it was closing. The residents didn't know it was closing," said Woodlawn resident Jennifer Maddox, Director and Founder of the afterschool program Future Ties.

"We really dont even know the reason why."

Asiaha Butler is the CEO of R.A.G.E., the Resident Association of Greater Englewood. Yellow Banana operates both the Woodlawn store and the one in Englewood, the former Whole Foods location.

The sign on the door of the Save A Lot location tells customers to go to their next nearest location, but that's a mile and a half away, too far for many of their customers to get to.

"That's if they can walk or can afford to get an Uber. You got kids. They gotta eat. Seniors, what are they supposed to do," asked Davis.

Yellow Banana told CBS 2 that a break in over the weekend forced the Woodlawn location to close. They claimed vandals cost the store thousands of dollars in theft and damage.

CBS 2 asked Chicago police if they responded to the break in and they said a brick thrown through the window and some items were taken from inside.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor (20th) is set to meet with Yellow Banana this week.

"For you to punish the community for this, I'm hoping that through the conversations we're supposed to have in the next couple days that you don't turn out to be a monster," Taylor said.

A company spokesperson said the white handwritten sign should say "indefinitely" rather than "permanently." It's still not clear how long or what that means.