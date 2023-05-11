Save A Lot store opens in Englewood despite community opposition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite opposition from some neighbors, a new Save A Lot grocery store has opened its doors in Englewood.

The store, at 63rd and Halsted, replaces Whole Foods which closed in November. At a community meeting last week, some residents expressed concern about the quality of Save A Lot products.

The store's owners said since they're making major investments in rebranding and remodeling stores on the South Side and West Side.