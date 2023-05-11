Watch CBS News
Save A Lot store opens in Englewood despite community opposition

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite opposition from some neighbors, a new Save A  Lot grocery store has opened its doors in Englewood.

The store, at 63rd and Halsted, replaces Whole Foods which closed in November. At a community meeting last week, some residents expressed concern about the quality of Save A Lot products.

The store's owners said since they're making major investments in rebranding and remodeling stores on the South Side and West Side.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

