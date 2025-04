5-year-old girl, woman injured in house fire on Chicago's South Side

A child and a woman were injured in a house fire in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Chicago firefighters responded to a house in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue.

A 5-year-old girl and a woman were burned in the fire. They were taken to local hospitals, where they are expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.