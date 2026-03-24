Meet the women leading coordination efforts for Chicago's largest events

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications coordinates public safety preparations for all major events in the city – both planned and unplanned. For Women's History Month, CBS News Chicago is highlighting some of the women at OEMC who work in the field when big events happen.

From summer festivals to professional sporting events to major emergencies, OEMC brings together various city departments and outside agencies to coordinate planning and response efforts.

"Anyone can find themselves in an emergency, it's just not everyone can manage it," said Shekinah Jones, senior emergency management coordinator at OEMC.

On Tuesday, OEMC was busy getting ready for Opening Day for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, as city crews worked to install 750-pound mobile barriers on nearby streets to separate the large crowds of pedestrians from cars.

"A big part of what we do is coordination," said OEMC senior emergency management coordinator Carrie Carlson.

For major events in Chicago, OEMC brings in relevant agencies – such as the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, and even the National Weather Service – in one room to make any necessary preparations.

One recent example was the NASCAR Chicago Street Race held in Grant Park in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

"I think weather had an impact all three years of NASCAR," OEMC manager of emergency management services Chantall Morley said. "The amount of meetings behind the scenes with a core group of decision makers on how the what decisions and how we were going to manage that, I cant tell you. We were literally meeting about every 30 minutes."

While those major events are underway, OEMC still has to monitor day-to-day activities across Chicago's 240 square miles.

SABRINA FRANZA: "Based on what you guys are telling me is that, at OEMC you're constantly multi-tasking. So it actually feels like women specifically are the perfect candidates for a job in emergency management."

JONES: "You said it. You said it. You said it … Yes, it is a lot about being vocal, multi-tasking."

These women learn from each other on the job.

"Part of what we do, we coordinate dignitary visits – to include presidential visits with the Secret Service – and I've sat in the room, and I've looked around, and not only am I the only female amongst all men and bosses from the Police Department, from the Fire Department, from the Secret Service, from Metra, from [Illinois State Police], not only am I the only woman sitting in that room at that table, but I'm also the only Hispanic Mexican woman sitting at that table."

Morley said she takes pride in those moments.

"I've worked really hard to be in this seat at this moment," she said.