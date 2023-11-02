Watch CBS News
Women shot, another woman hit by car in Chicago alley

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot and another was hit by a car in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. 

Police said just after 9 p.m., a man shot a 24-year-old woman who was in a car, near 79th and Paxton. The shooter ran off on foot. 

Then, a 23-year-old woman was hit by a red car as it was driving off. It is not clear who was driving the car. 

Both women are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:22 AM CDT

