Women attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning. 

Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife.

The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and then one of the offenders cut the other woman's hand. 

The women were treated at the Monroe Station. 

The offender fled the scene. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 5:40 AM

