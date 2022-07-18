Women attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning.
Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife.
The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and then one of the offenders cut the other woman's hand.
The women were treated at the Monroe Station.
The offender fled the scene.
