Women attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning.

Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife.

The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and then one of the offenders cut the other woman's hand.

The women were treated at the Monroe Station.

The offender fled the scene.