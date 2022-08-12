Watch CBS News
Woman's car stolen in River North with her two dogs inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's vehicle was stolen Thursday with her two dogs inside in River North.

The 33-year-old victim parked her black SUV on the street in the 700 block of North Wells around 3 p.m. and entered a store, Chicago police said.

When she exited the store, the woman saw an unknown offender enter her SUV and flee northbound on Wells.

Inside the SUV were her two dogs, a Maltese and Schitzu.

