Oak Forest woman thanks doctors and nurses who saved her and her baby after prenatal emergency

During National Nurses Week, an Oak Forest woman is thanking the doctors and nurses who helped save both her life and her newborn baby's in January.

Ariana Del Valle visited Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital on Thursday to reunite with the team who delivered her baby, Levi.

On Jan. 11, Del Valle began bleeding heavily and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors triggered a maternal code. A specialized team jumped into action for the unexpected early delivery.

"I am grateful that there is this plan in place to help other parents and other moms in the future. I think it's absolutely necessary," Del Valle said.

Del Valle was bleeding due to placenta previa, a rare and life-threatening pregnancy complication in which the placenta blocks or covers the cervix.

Within eight minutes of arriving at Palos Hospital, she was taken to the emergency room for an emergency cesarean section, and her son, Levi, was delivered at just 29 weeks and two days, weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

Levi was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for 85 days of care before going home on April 6.